The Houston Rockets are one of the league's most surprising teams this season, and they're looking to make their team better. On the other hand, the Phoenix Suns haven't been the team that many expected, and they also want to make moves to improve their roster. In the middle of all of this is Devin Booker, who the Rockets may have an interest in, according to Hoopsrumors.

“Within a discussion about Houston’s future trade options on the latest Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon points out that the Rockets control ‘a lot of Suns draft capital' and have ‘let it be known they are Devin Booker fans,'” Hoopsrumors wrote.

“However, while Booker might be the sort of player the Rockets would be willing to go all-in for on the trade market, MacMahon quickly added that there’s no indication the Suns would be interested in making that sort of deal, despite having underachieved this season at 19-20 with the league’s most expensive roster. His ESPN colleague Brian Windhorst interjected to drive that point home,” Hoopsrumors continued.

There doesn't seem to be a scenario at this time where the Suns would even consider trying to trade Booker. If anything, they want to keep Booker and Durant together and add another piece to the fold. That player has been rumored to be Jimmy Butler, but it looks like they're having a hard time trying to get him to the team in a trade.

Could the Suns consider trading Devin Booker?

Unless the Suns decide that they want to blow up the entire roster and start from scratch, there's no way they consider trading Devin Booker. He's been a part of the team for a while now, and he seems to be involved in their future plans. You can go even as far as saying he could retire as a Suns player.

The Rockets are still a young team that has found success with the development of several players, and they may need one more piece to get them over the hump. There will be stars who may ask out of their current situations that the Rockets could pursue in the future, but as of now, they may have to stick with what they have.

In the slight chance that the Suns decide to trade Booker and it's to the Rockets, that would be the exact piece that they need to put them over the top and be real contenders in the league.