It could turn out to be a very successful summer for the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets are projected to have upwards of $60 million in cap space this summer and have far more spending power than any other team in the league.

They are already heavily linked with a reunion with James Harden and with the Sixers now out of the playoffs, the rumors will only intensify from here on out.

However, the NBA Draft Lottery is also approaching and Houston are part of the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes along with a number of other teams.

Should Houston win the lottery and get the No. 1 draft pick, they will almost certainly go after the French prodigy — and according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, it won’t affect their pursuit of Harden either.

“Houston is a very real possibility for Philadelphia’s James Harden in free agency,” Wojnarowski said on ESPN. “… If [the Rockets] win the lottery … and they’re the ones who can draft Victor Wembanyama, my sense is that would not necessarily change the Rockets’ intentions to pursue James Harden.

“That’s going to be the story here between now and July.”

Harden left the Rockets in Jan. 2021 and since then, Houston has been a team lingering towards the bottom of the Western Conference.

However, they are ready to become a top team again and a summer in which they potentially acquire Harden, Wembanyama and a couple of other experienced free agents will definitely change their fortunes immensely.

The NBA Draft lottery takes place May 16 in Chicago.