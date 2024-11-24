Despite the many NBA trade rumors to the contrary, the Houston Rockets just aren't that into Kevin Durant. Phoenix Suns owner Matt Ishbia discussed in an ESPN interview that he expects Durant to sign a contract extension with the team this offseason. Over the summer, it was reported that the Rockets were determined to trade for Durant; however, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, Houston's interest in Durant has been “overstated.”

“A) The Rockets' interest in Durant has been overstated from the jump.

B) Houston is determined to prioritize internal development this season with its youthful roster off to a 12-6 start and has been miscast by rival front offices as a team looking to make a splashy move before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

C) The Rockets, most importantly, intend to prioritize timeline considerations as much as talent and fit when they do make their next major trade, according to league sources. This is a roster, remember, that — beyond veterans Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks and Steven Adams — features seven first-round picks who are 23 or younger and who were selected between No. 2 (Jalen Green) and No. 20 (Cam Whitmore) overall.”

Stein also recently reported the Rockets are considered “a potential down-the-road trade suitor for Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo.”

Breaking down the Rockets' hot 12-6 start

A couple of months ago, Houston was considered a young, big potential but middling, and perhaps below-average team that would need to grow into the 2024-25 season. That may still be the case, but for now, the Rockets are surprising and overperforming to begin the year.

Head coach Ime Udoka deserves a ton of credit for getting the most out of the Rockets' young talent, as highlighted by Brett Siegel in his latest edition of ClutchPoints' NBA Power Rankings.

“Even with a lot of basketball yet to be played, it is clear that Ime Udoka deserves to be the frontrunner for Coach of the Year. We saw glimpses of the Rockets' full potential last season when they made a late push for the play-in tournament, but now they are cementing themselves as one of the best teams in the NBA power rankings from the Western Conference.

“While they may not have that marquee win against one of the better teams in the league, the Rockets are handling business with their tough defensive approach. Houston is currently the best when it comes to limiting their opponents' assists, and this team also ranks second in opposing teams' field goal percentage. Between their length and athleticism, the Rockets have the tools to be a similar defensive team as the Orlando Magic from a season ago. There is no doubt that this is the most improved team in the NBA right now, hence their rise in the power rankings.”

After a couple of days off, the Rockets travel to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves on Tuesday, November 26, at 8:00 p.m. EST.