Malcolm Brogdon trade rumors heat up as Rockets join Lakers and Knicks as potential suitors.

Trade rumors involving Malcolm Brogdon are ramping up with the deadline right around the corner. The Portland Trail Blazers aren't really in contention for the postseason and it makes sense for the front office to acquire as many draft picks as possible. Both the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks have been in the rumor mill for a minute. However, it sounds like the Houston Rockets could be in play as well.

Houston could be in the mix for Brogdon considering the coaching staff has a plethora of former Boston Celtics coaches, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. The Rockets could make a move before the trade deadline and Malcolm Brogdon is now a name to watch for. The organization is also rumored to be interested in the Trail Blazers' injured center, Robert Williams.

“In addition to the Knicks and Lakers, league personnel believe Brogdon has another team with legitimate interest in his services: Houston, which has plenty of former Boston staffers who overlapped with Brogdon during his season with the Celtics. Head coach Ime Udoka's Rockets are also one of the teams that is considering a move for injured Portland big man Robert Williams, sources said.”

It makes sense for the Rockets to be interested in Brogdon. Not only is he familiar with the coaching staff, but Houston is in the mix for the play-in tournament as well. They're right behind the Utah Jazz for the 10 spot and Malcolm Brogdon would improve Houston's backcourt for a potential playoff push.

It's not clear exactly what Brogdon is valued at in a trade. But it would be wise of the Trail Blazers to find a trade partner soon. The NBA trade deadline is on February 8, so Portland still has some time to weigh their options. As for the Rockets, they seem eager to make a playoff appearance this season despite how volatile it's been for this franchise.