Alperen Sengun is fine with the baby Jokic nickname... for now.

The Houston Rockets are currently 20-23 on the year and they are barely on the outside looking in on the play-in tournament. One major bright spot for the Rockets this season has been the play of their young up-and-coming star, Alperen Sengun. Sengun has been one of the best players on the Rockets this season, and he has certainly been one of the better players in the league this year as well. It's been a good year for him, and he has been getting compared to some of the current greats in the NBA.

Alperen Sengun is most commonly compared to Nikola Jokic. Jokic is considered by many to be the best player in the NBA right now, and he is currently building something special with the Denver Nuggets. A lot of Rockets fans and NBA fans in general see some Jokic when they watch Sengun play, and that is how he got his ‘baby Jokic' nickname.

Sengun recently appeared on The Old Man and the Three, and he was asked about the nickname. This is only his third year with the Rockets in the NBA, so Sengun knows he is still young (he is only 21 years old). However, when he is older, he won't want the nickname to stick.

“They mean like my game is similar to [Nikola Jokic],” Sengun said. “Is it true, though? … Right now, it's fine. I'm like a baby. But when I grow up, I don't wanna hear that.”

Getting compared to arguably the best player in the league is pretty cool, but it sounds like Sengun has higher aspirations than that. He wants to get the Rockets to the level that Jokic brought the Nuggets. Maybe by then, there will be a baby Sengun in the NBA.