During the Miami Heat's big win over the Toronto Raptors Friday night, 121-111, the team saw the resurgence of their second-year star Jaime Jaquez Jr., who is coming back from an ankle injury. It was a full team effort in the victory as it was highlighted by Heat star Bam Adebayo's triple-double, but it was Jaquez that was a main reason to keep the game alive in the second half.

Jaquez had been suffering from inefficiency since coming back from the ankle injury but returned Friday and looked like himself again. He led the team off the bench with 15 points while shooting six of nine from the field, including making two of four from three-point range.

The aggressiveness from Jaquez was on full display, which garnered the reaction from Heat star Jimmy Butler, who said after the win that he appreciates that part of his game.

“I like it, I like it whenever he is aggressive,” Butler said. “I like whenever he's playing with so much confidence, and he's celebrating, he's getting out in the open floor. We want him to get back to being that, doing that, and just being who he is, man. He knows that he belongs, and he knows that he can put the ball in the basket. And he knows he's going to get right even when he can't get right.”

Butler and Jaquez have been compared to each other in the past as both play bully ball, meaning they use their aggressiveness and physicality to get them in the best spots to make shots, whether it be in the paint or the mid-range. Friday night, Jaquez was especially huge in the third quarter, where he scored eight points, contributing to the team's big run at that point.

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on Jaime Jaquez Jr. and his aggressiveness

There was some concern that after Jaquez sustained that ankle injury, which was a bizarre set of events to begin with, it would limit him for the foreseeable future. However, the team would have a week-long break after that loss to the Indiana Pacers, where, after a productive week of practice, they were able to play the next game.

If the win over the Raptors proved anything, it's that the Jaquez who became a fan favorite last season could be back in terms of his offensive outings. As Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra would say after the game, the aggressiveness he brings results in folds for the opposing defense, especially if he's more consistent from beyond the arc.

“He has to stay with it, you know, we want him to be aggressive,” Spoelstra said. “So, you know, part of that aggressiveness, there is a responsibility to also make the right reads, sort of bringing the second defender, which, if he continues to get to his spots, teams will do that. You know, that's what this league does.”

“But he was assertive on his catches, and he's really been working diligently on his shooting, he doesn't have to be defined by that,” Spoelstra continued. “But if he's giving him wide open shots, you know, we want him to take those, but we also want him to be aggressive and put pressure on the defense, get to the rim. He did a lot of good things, he just felt his inertia all game long. And that's what we want.”

Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. on how it felt to produce in win over the Raptors

Jaquez put his name on the map last season in his rookie campaign, where he was recognized around the league as one of the best first-year players. He would earn a spot on the NBA's All-Rookie first team while also obtaining back-to-back Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honors.

It might have been a disappointment for him to see the stat sheet in the games he underperformed in, as Friday was a prime opportunity to get back on track. He would say after the game that it was great to see the team come alive as the Heat in the past has had troubles in the third quarter.

“It felt good, especially knowing that in third quarter, it has been somewhat of our weakness this year,” Jaquez said. “So, to be able to come out and showcase and help that second unit to go on a little run, it felt good.”

Last season, Jaquez averaged 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 32.2 percent from three-point range. This season, in 13 games, he is averaging 8.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 36 percent from beyond the arc.

Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. on where he fits with the rest of the team

There has been a bit of a drop-off in statistics, but there is a lot of season left where, barring any major injuries, he could be seen in the starting lineup, as what happened last season when Butler missed significant time. However, the team has been known for their depth and how many people can contribute on offense as he speaks on how he fits with everybody else.

“We got a lot of guys who can do a lot offensively, so I just try to find my moments where I can fit in,” Jaquez said. “We got so many guys who take so much of the focus away from the defense. So, you know, myself, I try to just pick those little spots where I can get in for myself.”

As it's happening with Heat star Terry Rozier and his foot issue, people could be concerned if Jaquez is playing on an injured ankle. On the other hand, the UCLA product would confirm after the game that his “ankle is healed 100 percent” and had not been impacting his previous poor performances.

Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. on the key aspect he reminds himself of

However, there could have been some mental blockade that prevented the 24-year-old from being himself. He would emphasize to the media that the one aspect he reminds himself of during contests is to “stay aggressive.”

“I think one of them is just being aggressive. You know, always stay aggressive,” Jaquez said. “It's a lot easier to be aggressive and pull yourself back rather than pull yourself back and try to let yourself go. So always staying aggressive and try to find your spots do as you can, try to create, whether that's score, whether that's pass, get rebounds. I always kind of positively impact the game.”

At any rate, the Heat are now 9-8, which puts them fifth in the Eastern Conference as they are currently on a two-game winning streak, looking to make it three Sunday evening when they once again take on the Raptors.