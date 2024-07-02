The Houston Rockets have some young talent on their squad that they are trying to keep building around to form a real contender in the Western Conference, and Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green are the two players who stick out for the team. Both are eligible for max rookie extensions, like Cade Cunningham and Scottie Barnes got, but unlikely to receive them from the Rockets.

“At this stage, it's unlikely either Sengun or Green receive max rookie extensions — both are eligible for a five-year deal worth up to $224.2 million, per The Athletic's salary cap expert Danny LeRoux,” Kelly Iko of The Athletic said. “Houston has had conversations with both camps concerning an extension and will continue dialogue during the offseason, but the chances of either player inking an agreement in the realm of fellow 2021 draftees Cade Cunningham ($236 million) or Scottie Barnes (potentially up to $270 million) are slim. It's more likely the Rockets revisit this next year, unless there is an agreement that benefits both sides.”

After the Rockets hired Ime Udoka last offseason, they have had the goal of entering contention with their young squad, while keeping open the possibility of acquiring a star player. They made a run late in the season to try to make the play-in tournament, but were not able to chase down the Golden State Warriors. Still, this was a step forward for the Rockets as a team who proved they can win games against quality opponents, mainly on the strength of their defense.

Alperen Sengun was a big part of that, as he averaged 21.1 points with 9.3 rebounds this past season, according to Basketball Reference. At just 21 years old, Sengun is a part of the long-term plan for the Rockets, whether that is building around him or using him in a trade to get a superstar.

Jalen Green is a good young piece as well. He averaged 19.6 points per game this season with 5.2 rebounds, according to Basketball reference. Although he could improve his efficiency from where it currently is, he still has time to grow at 21 years old as well. He has been rumored in trades in the past too.

Rockets save assets they have stocked for big trade

The Rockets have been one of the teams in the NBA that stick out as a team that could make a big trade for a star player. They swapped picks with the Brooklyn Nets recently to theoretically make a push for Kevin Durant if he becomes available.

Houston was rumored to have interest in Mikal Bridges from the Nets, but passed and let the New York Knicks get him. Green was rumored as a possible player that would have headed to Brookln in the past if that deal did take place. Ultimately, Mikal Bridges made it clear that he would have eventually signed with the Knicks anyway.

The Rockets hope to take a step and make the playoffs next season with internal growth from their core of players, but they are very much in the hunt for a big star as well. It is just a matter of who comes available and when.

Houston might have to buy time and eventually extend Sengun and Green next year.