As they look to add a frontcourt player in free agency this offseason after drafting forward Cam Whitmore in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft, the Houston Rockets are “increasingly likely” to trade forward Kenyon Martin Jr. (KJ Martin), per The Athletic's Kelly Iko.

Trade talks surrounding the high-flyer “have increased in number in recent days.”

“To be clear, Martin has not requested a trade since this time last season,” Iko adds, “but with Houston still seeking avenues to improve their financial flexibility heading into July, Martin’s combination of age, upside and salary makes him an attractive candidate on the market.”

Between a head coach search, the draft and projected free agent targets, the Rockets have arguably been the most discussed team this offseason. However, while there appears to be multiple pathways forward for the Rockets, all that can be certain is that they want to reach the playoffs in 2024.

Nonetheless, as they look to adjust their roster, Martin is one of three young players (along with Josh Christopher and Usman Garuba) that Houston is rumored to be interested in trading.

Last season, Martin averaged career-highs of 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 56.9 percent shooting from the field. He also played in all 82 games while starting in 49 contests. A second-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Martin averaged 14.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 57.4 percent shooting from the field in those starts, impressing in that he actually improved his play when expectations were raised.

Just 22-years-old, Martin should be a fit for many teams across the league.