Before the decision to opt in and the trade rumors emerged, there was a belief that Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden was interested in a return to the Houston Rockets. NBA rumors also seemed to indicate that it was a real possibility from the Rockets side of things as well, given their familiarity with The Beard and their massive reserve of cap space.

At the very least, the Rockets were leverage for Harden to use against the Sixers in free agency. So, what happened?

The Rockets happened. Houston decided not to pursue Harden in free agency, eliminating a potential Sixers competitor in the process, league sources told Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Well then! The rebuilding Rockets, with a first-year coach and one of the youngest rosters in the league, determined that the 33-year-old Harden simply wasn't a good fit.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It certainly helped make the Rockets decision for them that one of their best young players, Jalen Green, indicated that he was on the fence about potentially playing with The Beard.

And Green's comments reportedly did not sit well with Harden. Either way, it seems that the Rockets were never truly a viable landing spot for the Sixers star in free agency, making it much harder for The Beard to get the contract he wanted from Philadelphia.

Had the Rockets- with all their cash- pushed the Sixers for the 10-time All-Star, perhaps Harden would have been more inclined to test the free agency market.

But alas, he is exercising his player option and will be traded from the Sixers. Whoever trades for Harden- Clippers, we're looking at you- should send the Rockets a fruit basket.