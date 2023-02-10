Russell Westbrook isn’t expected to stay with the Utah Jazz for very long. The general belief is that the former league MVP is going to get his contract bought out by the Jazz and that he’s going to enter free agency in the coming days. At this point, it comes as no surprise that a handful of teams are already circling in on Russ.

ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski has now named a new team that is expected to be in the mix if and when Westbrook gets bought out by the Jazz. According to Woj, the Chicago Bulls are a team to watch once Russ hits free agency:

“If he gets out into the buyout market, there is significant interest in Westbrook,” said Woj, via Real GM. “I think one team you got to watch and I think will be a frontrunner are the Chicago Bulls. Billy Donovan certainly coached Westbrook in Oklahoma City. If you go further down his bench, Mo Cheeks, Josh Longstaff… There is a staff of former OKC assistants who all had good relationships and worked well with Westbrook with the Bulls. And you could see how he fits just bringing some energy and fire to that team’s bench.”

The Billy Donovan connection with the Oklahoma City Thunder makes a lot of sense. After all, it was under Donovan that Russell Westbrook won the MVP while he was with OKC. The Bulls certainly don’t expect Russ to bring back his MVP form, but he should be able to provide some quality minutes for them, be it as a starter or off the bench.

The Bulls will face some stiff competition for Westbrook, though. The Los Angeles Clippers and the Miami Heat have already been identified as the two big players that are reportedly interested in signing Russ if he gets bought out. What you can be sure of is that Russ will have his options, and it’s going to be up to him to decide which team he ends up going to next.

It is worth noting, however, that Russ staying in Utah isn’t completely out of the picture. New reports state that both the team and Westbrook are now open to the possibility of him suiting up for the Jazz. And so the plot thickens.