Russell Westbrook could join the Miami Heat or Los Angeles Clippers after reaching a contract buyout agreement with the Utah Jazz, per The Athletic beat writer Law Murray.

There’s no guarantee that Westbrook will actually achieve a buyout, given that the Jazz may ask him to give up too significant a portion of his $47.1 million salary.

While the NBA does indeed feel like a soap opera or reality TV at times, the human element of the league is often overlooked. Westbrook is a family man with a wife and three children. He also appears to have an affinity for fashion.

He may not want to leave too much money on the table to leave the Jazz, even it requires him to be in an uncomfortable situation.

Still, not only is Westbrook not a fan of the Jazz fanbase, but he’s also far more likely to want to move to Los Angeles or Miami than remain in Salt Lake City.

Fortunately for Westbrook, the Clippers failed to acquire major point guard targets like Kyrie Irving and Kyle Lowry before the trade deadline. They essentially swapped Reggie Jackson for Eric Gordon, which could be considered a lateral move of sorts. However, they also traded John Wall to the Houston Rockets.

In short, they need a point guard.

Miami is in the same place that they were in prior to the trade deadline. Nonetheless, whether Lowry starts or is moved to the bench as he continues to play below expectations, the Heat need an upgrade at point guard.

Russell Westbrook could be a welcome addition to both squads.