The Toronto Raptors are still hoping for a play-in spot in the Eastern Conference, but they may have to get there without the services of rising star Scottie Barnes. Scottie Barnes recently suffered a finger injury and has undergone surgery, a move that might have ended his season as per Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports.
Prior to the injury, Scottie Barnes had taken a major leap for the Raptors this season as he was named to his first All-Star appearance. The Raptors have struggled this season though and they are currently in 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 23-38 and are three and a half games back of the Atlanta Hawks for the final play-in spot.
If Barnes is out for the season, that's a major blow for the Raptors, losing their best player during the most critical stretch of the season. Barnes was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and was the Rookie of the Year that season.
This year, Barnes has played in 60 games for the Raptors at a little under 35 minutes per game. He had been averaging 19.9 points per game, 8.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocked shots with splits of 47.5 percent shooting from the field, 34.1 percent shooting from the three point line and 78.1 percent shooting from the free throw line.
The Raptors are 5-5 in their last ten games. They have 18 games remaining on their schedule. The team opted to hit the reset button when they traded Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby this year. They were among the final remaining players from the 2019 championship team.