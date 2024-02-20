Sean Marks has been with the Brooklyn Nets since 2016

The Brooklyn Nets announced on Monday that they have parted ways with Jacque Vaughn, who was in the middle of his second year as head coach before being released. Amid the recent decision, discussions are now being raised on whether or not general manager Sean Marks is in the hot seat as well.

Marks was taken in by the Nets in 2016. In his eight years as the franchise GM, the 48-year-old has hired and dismissed three different coaches, Vaughn included. Throughout Marks' tenure, the Nets have landed in the playoffs five times, but four of those seasons ended in first-round exits.

Additionally, in 2021, Brooklyn had one of the biggest “what if” teams that fans had witnessed in recent memory. Their roster boasted three superstars at one point: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Unfortunately for Nets supporters, the trio's tenure as a super team didn't last long, with all three playing just 16 games together.

Which begs the question. Will the Nets stick with Sean Marks? There's no definite answer yet but according to sources, Marks has a “strong standing” with Nets governors Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, per Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

If the rumors speak true, then it means the GM may continue on and choose a fourth coach under his term. Still, whoever is hired will be taking on a tough task in trying to turn the team's season around.

The Nets are 21-33 — 11th in the East. They may have players such as Cam Thomas and Mikal Bridges, but their roster still lacks firepower compared to those of the league's top teams. With a little less than two months of regular season action left, Brooklyn's next head coaching decision will be a crucial one.