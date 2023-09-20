With the Philadelphia 76ers set to officially begin their training camp on October 3, the time to reach a peaceful resolution with James Harden is running out. Many fans expect the 10-time All-Star to strong-arm the Sixers into a trade, but it seems that his preferred destination of the Los Angeles Clippers is no longer a feasible option. Or is it?

Although ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that the two teams have not discussed a Harden deal since negotiations fizzled about a month ago, his colleague expects a change in the lack of correspondence. “I don't think we've seen the last of those talks,” Zach Lowe said on Tuesday's edition of NBA Today, via ClutchPoints. “I have a feeling those talks will be reignited at some point.”

Woj: "Right now, there have been no conversations between the Sixers and the Clippers [on a James Harden trade]." Zach Lowe: "I don't think we've seen the last of those talks. I have a feeling those talks will be reignited at some point." 👀pic.twitter.com/J9CLorGwz0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 19, 2023

It might be foolish to buy into a hunch, but Lowe carries credibility in the industry. Furthermore, his assumption seems like a reasonable conclusion to draw based on the current situation. Harden has directly criticized a high-ranking member of the organization in Daryl Morey. There is no going back. Philly can dig in, but doing so risks negatively impacting the rest of the locker room.

A dragged-out, ugly war can ravage the franchise in short order. The last thing the Sixers need next season is a distraction that potentially creates a toxic work environment. Joel Embiid has not pledged lifetime loyalty to Philadelphia. It is imperative that management does its part to keep him happy.

This James Harden drama significantly threatens that objective. So, a trade feels inevitable. The Clippers remain the most suitable dance partner for Morey and company. Both sides might be far apart on return value, but Philly will be inclined to compromise the longer this predicament lingers.

It might not be a matter of if, but when trade talks resume between the Sixers and Clippers. A potential Hurricane Harden is just too devastating for anyone to ignore.