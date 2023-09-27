Point guard Jrue Holiday was part of the return sent from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Portland Trail Blazers in the Damian Lillard trade that was announced on Wednesday. So, for now, Holiday is a Blazer. But for how long?

It sure seems that Portland only acquired Holiday for his trade value. The odds are that Holiday will not suit up for the Blazers, as the team is happy with its current group of guards. Portland views developing 2023 third overall pick Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe as top priorities for the 2023 season.

In that case, contenders will surely check in on what Rip City's asking price is for Holiday in another trade. One team that will almost certainly be inquiring: the Philadelphia 76ers, courtesy of PHLY_Sports's Kyle Neubeck.

Right now, the Sixers' biggest offseason priority remains dealing with their James Harden situation, whatever the resolution may be. Harden has been unambiguous in his desire to exit the franchise. And all NBA fans know how much of a headache Harden can create for a team if he isn't happy.

Might the 76ers look to now swing a deal where they finally get Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers (his preferred destination) and bring Jrue Holiday back to the City of Brotherly Love? From Portland's perspective, it's a bit of a tough sell. Why involve itself in that messy drama to complete a convoluted trade? Surely a much simpler deal with a better return is out there.

Holiday would make for a good mentor in Portland, but he likely wants to play for a contender anyway. And Holiday running the show alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in Philly would make for a fun team with serious championship potential.

A trade to the 76ers would mark a return home for Jrue Holiday. He was originally drafted by Philadelphia with the 17th pick of the 2009 draft. Holiday spent the first four seasons of his career with the team, averaging 13.4 points a game.