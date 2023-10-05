James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers have had an interesting offseason, to say the least. Harden requested a trade from Philadelphia earlier this summer; however, as of yet, nothing has materialized, and the star recently made a delayed appearance at the Sixers' training camp in Colorado amidst the turmoil.

One destination that has been floated as an ideal landing spot for Harden is the Los Angeles Clippers, who are looking to finally maximize their opportunity with stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Recently, NBA insider Shams Charania shed some light on exactly what it is that the Sixers would want from the Clippers in a potential Harden deal.

“Sources tell me the Clippers have been offering one unprotected first-round pick and a pick swap for (James) Harden,” said Charania, per The Rally. “…The Sixers have been valuing Terance Mann as well as multiple first-round draft picks.”

On paper, it's easy to see why the Clippers would be interested in James Harden's services. Los Angeles lacks a true point guard, and Harden would fill that role to a tee, having led the league in assists in 2022-23.

While Terance Mann is a solid role player, it's likely the multiple first round picks, and just how many “multiple” constitutes, that would make the Sixers hesitate on the Harden front. After all, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George likely don't have a ton of time left in their primes, and the Clippers would be wise to build for the future at least on some level.

The NBA season tips off in just under three weeks.