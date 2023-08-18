James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers remain at a standstill. James Harden still wants to be traded. Sixers President Daryl Morey won't trade the guard for the offers that Philadelphia has received this summer. Morey isn't the only member of the Sixers' organization who is resistant to appeasing Harden's trade demand.

Both Sixers ownership and the front office are “fully aligned” in their position regarding Harden, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Philadelphia only plans to trade Harden if it receives a trade package that won't hurt its chances of winning the 2024 NBA Finals. Unless that changes, it's difficult to imagine the Sixers accepting an offer anytime soon.

When Harden opted into the final year of his contract instead of choosing to become a free agent, a trade appeared to be imminent. The Los Angeles Clippers, Harden's preferred destination, were thought to be frontrunners to complete a deal with the Sixers. The New York Knicks reportedly had an interest in the former NBA MVP, as well.

But it's become clear that neither the Clippers nor the Knicks are willing to meet Philadelphia's asking price, which includes impactful NBA players. Future draft picks, which the Knicks have in spades, won't help the Sixers win a championship in the 2023-24 season. With Joel Embiid coming off an MVP season and speculation that he might soon want to play elsewhere, Philadelphia is in “win-now” mode.

Harden couldn't be more adamant that he wants out of Philadelphia, calling Morey a “liar” and suggesting that his relationship with the organization can't be repaired.