It’s no secret that the San Antonio Spurs, owners of a terrible 14-31 record, plan to sell with the trade deadline fast approaching. One such Spurs player that has found himself involved in trade talks for the past few months is starting center Jakob Poeltl, who, in turn, has attracted interest from the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Toronto Raptors, among other teams. However, the Spurs remain firm in their lofty asking price even with Poeltl set to enter free agency in a few months.

Amid the Celtics’ interest, Jared Weiss of The Athletic wrote that the Spurs have made it clear that they are seeking two first-round picks in a potential trade for Jakob Poeltl.

“San Antonio has made it known to interested parties throughout the league the Spurs want two first-round picks for Poeltl, according to team and league sources, which was the same stance they took on Derrick White last season,” Weiss wrote.

The Spurs eventually traded Derrick White in exchange for Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, and a 2022 first-round pick that ended up being Blake Wesley, the 19 year old guard out of Notre Dame. Thus, it makes sense to expect the Spurs to eventually lower their asking price for Jakob Poeltl, with, perhaps, their two first-round pick ask just a means of posturing so they could net as much of a return as they could.

Any team that would be acquiring Poeltl will be getting a capable rim-runner and rim-protector, as well as an underrated playmaker. Even in a small-ball dominated league, Poeltl could come in handy against bruising centers such as Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic come playoff time.

Out of all of Jakob Poeltl’s suitors, the Raptors definitely make the most sense, as they are yet to fill their glaring hole at center. The Warriors remain a possibility, but they of all teams know that when the going gets tough, they resort to Draymond Green at the five. Meanwhile, the Celtics already have Robert Williams III and Al Horford, not to mention Grant Williams, as more than capable of filling their center minutes.

Nevertheless, it’s looking increasingly likely that Poeltl won’t be a Spurs player past the February 9 trade deadline, especially if the Spurs eventually drop their ask for the impending free agent.