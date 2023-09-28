The Milwaukee Bucks just put the pedal to the metal. Amid the looming possibility that Giannis Antetokounmpo bolts this season, the Bucks decided to go all-in again and trade for Damian Lillard. Lillard will be Giannis' best teammate by a country mile. With this move, Milwaukee becomes a bona fide contender for the 2023-24 season.

So, how did this move impact Giannis Antetokounmpo's chances of resigning with the Bucks? Well, the star did say that he's likely pushing back contract extension negotiations until the offseason. With the trade being finalized today, the team reportedly offered a max extension on the table, per Shams Charania.

“Now, Antetokounmpo is eligible for a three-year, $186.6 million extension with the Bucks before the start of regular season, or a commitment for up to four years and $260 million next offseason. The Bucks delivered the max, three-year extension to Antetokounmpo in recent days, league sources say, and it is immediately unclear how he and his representatives will reconsider a potential deal now versus waiting to evaluate after the season.”

The Bucks are hoping that Giannis reconsiders his earlier stance. One of the reasons the star cited was that he wanted to assess where the team will be after the season. Antetokounmpo said that he's prioritizing winning, heavily implying that he could leave Milwaukee if they aren't able to contend this season.

After the Damian Lillard trade, the Bucks are hoping that this is the spark that convinces Giannis Anteotokounmpo to stay in Wisconsin. Milwaukee immediately becomes the title favorites, and for good reas0n. If they're healthy and locked in… they're in prime position to give Giannis ring #2 and Lillard his first championship in the NBA.