The Phoenix Suns have been involved in quite a few rumors ahead of the trade deadline, and they recently pulled off a move that sent veteran center Jusuf Nurkic to the Charlotte Hornets. While their big three of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal are still together for the time being, the rumors surrounding this team aren't exactly having a positive effect in their locker room.

Due to his struggles on the floor, Beal has been a trade candidate all season long, despite him having a no-trade clause in his contract. Durant also appears to have been close to getting dealt to the Golden State Warriors, only for him to nix the deal at the last moment. All these rumors and trade discussions have put the team in a tough spot, and it's reportedly led to the locker room becoming “toxic.”

“The word I would use … I'll use toxic,” Ramona Shelburne said on “NBA Today.” “That shootaround yesterday I heard was very awkward, very weird in Oklahoma City because everybody was on pins and needles wondering what they were gonna do. Now you have this reset where, how do you move forward as a team?”

Trade rumors surrounding Suns aren't benefiting the team

There's still time for the front office to shake up Phoenix's roster before the deadline strikes, but it's looking increasingly likely that this team will largely be staying put at this point. Given all the rumors and alleged issues that this squad is dealing with in the locker room, that may not end up being a good thing for the Suns.

With a 25-25 record, the Suns only hold the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, and they haven't proven to be the Finals contender they were expected to be entering the year. On paper, Phoenix has the talent to get back on track, but if there's animosity brewing between their players, they could be in trouble, especially if they don't make any more moves before the deadline strikes.