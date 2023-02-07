Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier is on the Los Angeles Lakers list of targets ahead of the NBA trade deadline, according to Yahoo Sports insider Jake Fischer.

“Rozier’s name has been mentioned in various concepts,” reports Fischer, “particularly with the Lakers and [Minnesota] Timberwolves….”

With the L.A. striking out on eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving, who was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks as Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai rumored to have refused trading him to the Lakers, it makes sense that Rozier is a rumored trade target. Though he may not be the offensive engine or basketball savant that Irving is, Rozier is a gritty and determined player on both ends who’s averaged 19.7 points, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game since joining the Hornets in 2019.

The Timberwolves are a bit more complex of a situation, as there’s an insignificant gap between Rozier and Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell offensively.

However, Minnesota has been one of the less impressive defensive teams for years. With Timberwolves president Tim Connelly settling into his role after signing a five-year deal with the franchise last May, they could finally be looking to address that glaring weaknesses.

Fischer also singles out Hornets forward P.J. Washington and center Mason Plumlee as candidates to be traded by the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

Washington, who he linked to the Miami Heat, is a 3-and-D specialist that would be a definitive upgrade over Heat forwards Haywood Highsmith and Duncan Robinson. Plumlee, who he linked to the Sacramento Kings, is a fundamentally-sound center that would allow Sacramento to improve their rebounding rate (they’re currently 24th in the league in team rebounding average) and ability to protect the rim.

With these moves, Charlotte would be setting itself up for a rebuild.