The Knicks have plenty of options.

The NBA Trade Deadline is coming quickly. Thins kicked off earlier in the week when the Toronto Raptors finally traded away Pascal Siakam, who went to the Indiana Pacers for a package including three first-round picks. Another name on the market is Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, and the New York Knicks have been linked as a candidate.

A couple of other players appear to be on the Knicks trade radar, per Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype.

‘The Knicks are doing their due diligence and looking at various players across the league, including Hornets guard Terry Rozier, Blazers guard Malcolm Brogdon, former Tom Thibodeau favorite Alec Burks, sources said.'

So, the Knicks have other options in case they aren't able to win the Dejounte Murray sweepstakes. Both Rozier and Brogdon are trade candidates, especially with the Hornets and Blazers having some of the worst records in the NBA.

Burks is on the Detroit Pistons, so the veteran would also make sense, although he isn't the same caliber as the others on the list.

The Knicks are 24-17 on the year and tied for 5th in the Eastern Conference, so they are expected to be active at the deadline in order to try and land a top-4 seed. While Murray is the best player on the list (and the most expensive), they appear to be exploring some other options as well.

The NBA Trade Deadline is a few weeks away, so talks and rumors will pick up quickly as it gets closer to February.