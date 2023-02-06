Before the Dallas Mavericks traded Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith to the Brooklyn Nets for Kyrie Irving, they gave an entirely different offer.

In a rather shocking report, the Mavs apparently tried to ditch Christian Wood and Tim Hardaway Jr. or Davis Bertans in exchange for Irving. Of course the Nets refused, not only because of their less desirable contracts but also due to the fact that Brooklyn really likes both Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith and how they see them fit on the roster alongside Kevin Durant.

“The Nets’ refused Dallas’ attempts to ship them Christian Wood’s expiring contract or one of its less palatable long-term deals held by Tim Hardaway Jr. and Davis Bertans,” NBA insider Marc Stein revealed.

While many see Christian Wood as currently the second-best player on the Mavs behind Luka Doncic, it is clear Dallas isn’t too attached to him. This basically shows the team is ready to ship just about anyone not named Luka in a bid to build a championship contender.

The Mavs did get Luka Doncic the superstar help he needs in Kyrie Irving, though losing a solid veteran guard in Spencer Dinwiddie and their top perimeter defender on Dorian Finney-Smith–along with multiple picks–certainly hurts.

Dallas is said to be planning to explore more trade options, with THJ a likely candidate to be moved should the team find the right deal. Here’s to hoping that Mark Cuban and co. can at least address the team’s other needs before the February 9 trade deadline.