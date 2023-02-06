The Dallas Mavericks finally got Luka Doncic the superstar help he needs by trading for Kyrie Irving. However while many believe the Mavs are done wheeling and dealing, that’s not the case at all.

GM Nico Harrison and co. are still looking to upgrade the roster around Doncic, and they are currently exploring their other trade options to help improve the team’s title odds, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

One player in particular that the Mavs could move next is Tim Hardaway Jr. Dallas is reportedly interested in trading THJ even before the made the deal for Kyrie, and by the looks of it, that stance hasn’t changed.

“Though he is a strong offensive contributor when in a shooting rhythm, Hardaway’s contract is viewed as a long-term investment that doesn’t justify his streaky production while limiting the Mavericks’ future financial flexibility,” Caplan further wrote in her report.

The Mavs lost unarguably their best perimeter defender in Dorian Finney-Smith in the deal for Kyrie Irving, and with the veteran guard not exactly known for his defense, they could really use some help in that department.

It remains to be seen if the Mavs can actually trade Tim Hardaway Jr. considering his contract and production, though fans will surely love how active the team is. At least this sends a strong message that Dallas is going all-out and taking the risk to make sure the team can contend for the title with Luka Doncic leading the way.

The trade deadline is on February 9, so don’t expect the Mavs to stay silent until then.