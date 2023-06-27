It looks like Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard Damian Lillard is going to need a little bit more time to make his big decision. The ball is on Lillard's court at the moment, with Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald saying that sources have told him that the Miami Heat will “patiently wait” for Lillard to make up his mind on whether to insist on a trade or be content staying pit in Portland. The Heat are being heavily rumored as the potential landing spot of Lillard should the Blazers and the seven-time NBA All-Star part ways via a trade.

“The Heat plans to continue to wait on Lillard, not only because he would be the perfect elite-level complement to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, but because there’s no realistic available alternative that would significantly upgrade the roster.”

While the Heat wait on what transpires over perhaps the next few days on the Damian Lillard front, the Blazers can get busy finding ways to silence the guard's desire to leave. It was earlier revealed that Lillard would love to have Draymond Green as a teammate with the Blazers and that he wants the team to re-sign Jerami Grant. Either has yet to happen, but dominoes might be falling sooner than later.

As for the Heat, should they succeed in acquiring Damian Lillard, that would give them a massive boost, especially since Jimmy Butler and company have just made a Cinderella run all the way to the NBA Finals last season.