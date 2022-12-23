By Diego Vergel de Dios · 3 min read

The Atlanta Hawks acquired Dejounte Murray with the hopes of forming one of the top backcourts in the NBA alongside star point guard Trae Young. Atlanta invested a ton of their future assets in Murray, but the team has been in chaos despite his addition. One instance was the feud between Young and head coach Nate McMillan a few weeks back which has caused friction within the organization.

Rival executives in the annual G League Winter Showcase believe that Young could be the next star that will request a trade from his current team, per Bleacher Report. There have been rumors percolating about Young’s possible departure, but it was not expected to be published this early in the middle of his long-term contract.

That left us to think about the best destinations for Young were he to demand a trade.

Orlando Magic

How about those Orlando Magic? Readers may be surprised by the insertion of a small-market team for the new destination for Trae Young, but these guys in Orlando have immense potential, and they need a point guard to run their squad. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are the perfect wings to build a team with their versatile and all-around prowess that will flourish for the next decade. Banchero specifically would flourish as he is already having a breakout rookie season.

The Magic do have Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, and Jalen Suggs running at the point right now, but they are not close to the caliber of Young. Furthermore, Banchero and Wagner will improve on their repertoire with Young at the forefront because the attention of the defenses will be split among these big three. The Magic are likely to receive another top-10 pick in the stacked 2023 NBA Draft, so this team could be a force to be reckoned with if Young decides to demand a trade to Orlando.

Minnesota Timberwolves

When Rudy Gobert was moving to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the expectation was for D’Angelo Russell to be at the centerpiece of the deal heading back to the Utah Jazz. That ended up not being the case. It has been obvious that Russell has not been complementary with either Gobert or Karl-Anthony Towns. When the Timberwolves are playing every night, it is evident that the chemistry has been shaky since the start.

To solve that problem, the Timberwolves must add Trae Young in exchange for Towns, ship Russell to another city, and add ancillary pieces that mesh well with Young, Gobert, and Anthony Edwards. That possible trio will be less talented than the current roster. However, the fit will be more effective with the system of head coach Chris Finch.

New York Knicks

Young’s biggest rival since he entered the NBA has been the New York Knicks. His personality and charisma fit in New York though and they need another guard to pair with Jalen Brunson in the Knicks backcourt. Moreover, it has been proven that Julius Randle thrives in an environment where guards can constantly feed him in several areas.

When Young, Brunson, and Randle are in New York, this will attract possible free agents that will want to win in one of the biggest markets in the NBA. The wing depth is still thin with the Knicks. They still need a knockdown shooter alongside two selfless guards. To cap it all off, Young will receive a ton of endorsements and a plethora of other benefits off the court because of his appeal to the NBA audience.