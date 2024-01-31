Is this the Lakers' Plan B if they can't land Dejounte Murray?

There is just about a week before the 2024 NBA trade deadline and a lot of eyes will be on what the Los Angeles Lakers will do to improve their team amidst their struggles over the past month. The Lakers have been engulfed in trade rumors, mostly with Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray. In the latest rumor round-up, per Shams Charania, Los Angeles is reportedly also keeping its tabs on a trio of players from the Brooklyn Nets: Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Royce O'Neale.

“Dejounte Murray is going to continue to emerge as the top target for the Lakers, from what I'm told…,” Charania said on an episode of Run It Back. “Another scenario to keep an eye on, players that the Lakers do have interest in I'm told, is three guys from the Nets: Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, Royce O'Neale.”

pic.twitter.com/fSlRUxzzpq — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 31, 2024

As Charania noted during his spiel, the Lakers could go with a splash at the trade deadline and acquire a star like Murray. But they could also work around the edges and trade for solid role players who can address the Lakers' issues, especially on defense and with their three-point shooting.

Finney-Smith and O'Neale fit the bill in terms of 3-and-D wings who can both space the floor for LeBron James and Anthony Davis offensively and provide versatility and energy on the wings defensively. Meanwhile, Dinwiddie would give the Lakers another ball-handler who can create plays and make shots.

There are just about eight days remaining before the 2024 NBA trade deadline. The clock is ticking in Los Angeles. LeBron James knows.