It would not be surprising at this point if some San Antonio Spurs fans already have Victor Wembanyama posters hanging in their rooms. After all, the French phenom is expected to be the squad's cornerstone superstar for the foreseeable future.

Right now, though, San Antonio supporters will have to wait a bit longer before they see Wemby in action for the Spurs. According to LJ Ellis of Spurs Talk, Wembanyama making his debut for the squad in the upcoming NBA Summer League in July is “unlikely to happen.”

Currently, Wembanyama is still finishing up the LNB Pro A season in France with Metropolitans 92 where they are set to face off against Monaco in the Finals. Once the season comes to an end, Wemby will enter the NBA Draft, where he will officially become a member of the San Antonio Spurs.

“As of right now, the Spurs expect Wembanyama to sit out the summer league games. He may practice with the team but San Antonio wants him to rest after Metropolitans 92’s deep run in the postseason.”

Moreover, Victor Wembanyama also intends to suit up for the national team this summer for France in the FIBA World Cup. This will give the Spurs even more motivation to give their highly-touted youngster as much rest as possible ahead of the 2023-24 season.

This might be a bit of a bump on the road for Spurs fans, but at the end of the day, it's for the better good. The Wembanyama freight train is still coming; it's just that there's been a bit of a delay.