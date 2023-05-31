A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

It is safe to say that Victor Wembanyama is going to be an official member of the San Antonio Spurs in just a few weeks. It might not also be all that bold to say that Wembanyama already has the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year award virtually in his bag long before he makes his first bucket in the league. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the French star prospect is an overwhelming favorite to win the Eddie Gottlieb Trophy.

WEMBY VS EVERY OTHER ROOKIE for the 2023-2024 ROTY??!!! 👀 ➡️ WEMBY -230

➡️ THE FIELD +172 (Odds | @FDSportsbook) pic.twitter.com/xSaLoabMmj — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) May 31, 2023

A $230 wager on Victor Wembanyama to win the Rookie of the Year award will only win a bettor $100. Meanwhile, betting $100 on anyone outside of Wembanyama to win the honor will net $172.

Depending on how Victor Wembanyama will fare in his first season in the NBA, his odds to win the ROY could swing even wilder in his favor.

Among those expected to give Wembanyama some semblance of competition for the award are the likes of Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson, Amen Thompson, Ausar Thompson, and Cam Whitmore, who are all projected to be taken early in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft.

The arrival of Wembanyama to the NBA is one of the most anticipated events in the league in recent memory. Long before the Spurs officially won the No. 1 pick in June’s draft, fans and experts had already started penciling in Victor Wembanyama as the No. 1 pick. While there is no such thing as a sure shot in the NBA when it comes to projecting a rookie’s success in the pros, Wembanyama might very well be the closest one to that — ever.