There has already been a ton of superstar movement at this NBA trade deadline. DeAaron Fox is headed to San Antonio, Zach LaVine is headed to Sacramento and Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis are swapping places out west. Now, the Golden State Warriors are trying to get in on the action.

The Warriors were making a push for disgruntled Heat star Jimmy Butler, but talks have subsided after Butler's unwillingness to sign an extension with Golden State was reported by Brian Windhorst. Now, the Warriors' front office has turned its attention to bigger fish. The Warriors are targeting both Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and have their sights set on acquiring both of them, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

“Sources say the most ambitious idea being tossed around among Golden State's decision-makers: Is there any feasible pathway for the Warriors to pull off the dreamiest of outcomes and find a way to bring both James and Durant to The Bay?” Fischer wrote.

That would be very difficult to actually pull off on a number of fronts. Firstly, James and Durant make over $100 million per year combined, so the Warriors would have a very difficult time moving enough salary around to make the deal work financially. At the very least, both Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins would have to be on the move to make the money work.

Secondly, the Warriors haven't had enough valuable assets to pull off even one trade for a star in recent years. How would they make it work to make both the Lakers and Suns happy enough to send Durant and James to Golden State? Jonathan Kuminga can only go to one team, and the rest of Golden State's young players have been underwhelming so far.

Even if the Warriors are able to come up with a hefty return to send out, it's unlikely that either the Suns or the Lakers will want to deal their legendary stars. It looks like James will be staying with the Lakers even after the Davis trade and the Suns aren't interested in dealing Durant, according to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel.

“The Suns have adamantly told teams that Durant isn't available,” Siegel reported on X, formerly Twitter.

As a result, the Warriors could be left empty-handed at yet another trade deadline as they pursue another star player to pair with Stephen Curry as the legendary point guard tries to make another championship push over the final few years of his career. However, they aren't going to stop trying until the deadline has officially passed. At the moment, the Warriors are inquiring about any All-Star who may be available, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Expand Tweet

Whether the Warriors are able to change their fortunes or not remains to be seen, but it won't be for the lack of trying. They still have a few days to make something shake before the deadline hits on Thursday afternoon.