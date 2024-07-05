The Golden State Warriors suffered a blow this offseason when they lost Klay Thompson in free agency. They've tried to recoup as much as they can with a few solid free agent signings. But perhaps the biggest trade domino the Warriors are trying to get to fall is Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen.

Markkanen may or may not be on the trade block, but the reportedly hasn't stopped the Warriors from inquiring. But what might hinder a potential Lauri Markkanen trade between the Warriors and Jazz is the limitations of the Warriors potential offer as per Tony Jones of The Athletic.

Jones reports that, “Golden State has an offer on the table and it's substantial [for Lauri Markkanen]. I think offers are heavily pick-based…What complicates it is the Warriors only have two unprotected picks, plus a protected first rounder.”

Markkanen is one of the top rising stars in the NBA and it's fair to question whether that combination of picks is enough for the Warriors to entice the Jazz into making a trade. The recent trade between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets involving Mikal Bridges included four unprotected first round picks heading the Nets' way. Markkanen is arguably a better player than Bridges.

Markkanen is one of the most sought after players this offseason on the trade market. He was an All-Star during the 2022-23 season, his first with the Jazz. This past season, Markkanen appeared in 55 games at a little over 33 minutes per game He averaged 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists with splits of 48 percent shooting from the field, 39.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 89.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Warriors looking to stay competitive for 2024-25 season

The Warriors may have lost Klay Thompson this offseason, but they still have Stephen Curry on the team. Curry's current extension carries him through the 2025-26 season. It's in line with the recent extension signed by head coach Steve Kerr. The Warriors owe it to Curry to field a competitive playoff team.

Acquiring Lauri Markkanen would be a great move for the Warriors, but it's not anywhere close to a given that they will pull off a trade. In the meantime, the Warriors have made a few key free agent signings that should help the team this upcoming season.

The Warriors agreed to deals with De'Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson and also pulled off a sign and trade to acquire Buddy Hield. While none of those players are Thompson, their combined impact should help offset Thompson's production to a degree. Prior to the Warriors' pursuit of Markkanen, they pursued a potential trade with the Los Angeles Clippers for Paul George.

Last season, the Warriors missed the playoffs after losing to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in. The season prior, they defeated the Kings in the first round of the playoffs before falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals.