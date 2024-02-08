Can the Warriors boost their frontcourt with a trade for versatile big man Kelly Olynyk?

Amid the Golden State Warriors' tumultuous 2023-24 season, they have found themselves prominently involved in trade rumors. After all, the expectation as long as Stephen Curry is playing at a high level is for them to compete for a championship, much less a playoff spot. Alas, to this point, the Warriors have stood pat, and it's looking rather unlikely that they pull off a blockbuster trade that drastically affects their title odds this season.

But this doesn't mean that the Warriors aren't looking into upgrading the roster, particularly the frontcourt. As of late, they have relied heavily on Draymond Green to hold the fort at center; while Green can do a job at that position, the lack of size on the interior remains a concern for them. Thus, it's not too big of a surprise to hear that the Warriors are linked to versatile big man Kelly Olynyk, who, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, has been linked to a potential move to the Dubs.

“Here's an interesting name for Golden State. There are a number of teams pursuing Kelly Olynyk with the Utah Jazz. He'd be a perfect fit for Golden State. That's a player Golden State will continue to have some dialogue about,”Wojnarowski said on SportsCenter.

The Warriors' interest in Kelly Olynyk was corroborated by Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, who wrote that Golden State is one of three teams (Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat) that could seriously entertain an Olynyk pursuit with hours to go before the deadline.

Like Wojnarowski said, Olynyk profiles as the archetype of player that should fit seamlessly on the Warriors' motion-based offense. Olynyk loves to keep the ball moving, and he has shown the ability to run dribble handoffs, and his ability to space the floor is a big bonus for a Warriors team that loves trotting out five-out lineups.

Alas, the Warriors and Jazz may find it difficult to be a trade match. Will the Dubs want to offer Gary Payton II away? Will the Jazz find a trade centered around Payton's contract enough? Those are questions that should be answered as we inch closer to the trade deadline.