The Golden State Warriors are a far cry from the four-time championship winning team of days past. Coach Steve Kerr and General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. have a bevy of difficult decisions to make with hopes of transforming the team back into contenders.

Recently, Draymond Green landed on the Warriors' injury report with a concerning knee issue. Trades the Warriors ‘must make' were listed amid speculation the team needs a serious boost to contend for a championship this postseason, if they make it that far.

Now, the question is whether or not they will make a move at the deadline for the sake of making a move, or stand pat knowing full well that this season likely won't result in a Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Kerr Opens Up on Trade Plans 

Kerr commented on whether there is desperation for the Warriors to make a move. Kerr's team is now 22-25, in 12th place in the Western Conference.

The Warriors have shown flashes of becoming a playoff team, but something appears to be missing.

Kerr said the Warriors aren't desperate on Tuesday, fueling anticipation that the team won't make a move on February 8's deadline or before it.

Warriors Face Sixers in Rubber Match

The Warriors have a better road record than home record this season and will seek to win their second game in less than a month against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

If Coach Kerr's team can pull off another win, it will cement their status as a dark horse playoff contender in the West with plenty of time left to go, regardless of whether or not they make a move on Thursday's deadline.