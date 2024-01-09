Can Draymond Green and Klay Thompson turn their seasons around and help the Warriors back in to playoff contention?

The Golden State Warriors are battling endless adversity amid the 2023-24 season. Golden State slipped to 11th in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have had their down moments, but the Warriors are not keen on trading the franchise stars yet.

Golden State will be cautious to thread the needle on Green and Thompson

The Warriors will not be quick to trade Draymond Green or Klay Thompson, as there is no indication of the franchise moving the stars, per Marc Stein. It seems Golden State is holding out hope both stars have a mid-season turnaround.

Green is preparing to return to the team after he received an indefinite suspension for a brutal foul on Jusuf Nurkic on Dec. 12th. Some analysts and fans believe the altercation spelled the end of his time in the Bay; however, his presence is still valued.

The veteran forward is coming off a season where he earned an All-Defensive Second Team spot. His defense and playmaking are great assets for a struggling Warriors team. Moreover, Green is shooting the highest three-point percentage of his career at 42%, a stunning difference from Klay Thompson.

Thompson shoots 38.4% for threes so far during the 23-24 season, three percent lower than his career average. He is not scoring at the clip he used to, but he still contributes 17.2 points per game. If he can catch fire soon, there is no doubt he can help the Warriors back up the Western Conference.

Golden State is looking for a change, but it will not come from Green or Thompson. Instead, it will come from a less-tenured Warriors star.

Stein reported a rising belief around the league that the Warriors are open to dealing Andrew Wiggins before the trade deadline. Wiggins looks to have lost a step after a hiatus during the 2022-23 season saw him miss time with the team. The 28-year-old averages 11.9 points per game, which is a career low.

With everything the Warriors have going on, can they manage to make a run to get back into playoff contention?