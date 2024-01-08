An Andrew Wiggins trade might be the best move for the Warriors by default.

The Golden State Warriors are struggling this season, sitting in 11th place in the Western Conference at 17-19. One of the big reasons is that veteran wing Andrew Wiggins isn’t the player he used to be, and the more he struggles, the more the Warriors are open to a trade ahead of the rapidly approaching NBA trade deadline, according to recent insider reports.

“Given the limited success Golden State has found when pairing [Jonathan] Kuminga with Andrew Wiggins, there is a rising belief among rival teams that the Warriors are increasingly open to the idea of trading Wiggins, who was an integral component of their title run in 2022,” NBA insider Marc Stern writes in his substack newsletter. “The question persists: What sort of market exists for Wiggins, even though he possesses what is regarded as a team-friendly contract, so soon after he was relegated from the Warriors’ starting lineup? Wiggins, 28, is in Year 1 of a four-year, $109 million deal.”

Wiggins is having a tough season, averaging career lows in points (11.9), steals (0.3), and assists (1.3) as the Warriors continue to implode. An Andrew Wiggins trade wouldn’t return a star, but he could fetch assets the team could flip, or role players who are playing better right now and that fit what the team needs.

In addition to Wiggins, there are rumors that the team is considering trading Kuminga and Moses Moody, while Stein also suggests the Warriors would like to make a Chris Paul trade, but it may not be possible.

“The true tradability of Chris Paul is another question mark. Paul, 38, is essentially playing on a $30.8 million expiring contract because next season’s $30 million contract is non-guaranteed,” Stein writes. “But Paul will now be sidelined beyond the Feb. 8 trade deadline thanks to a fractured left hand expected to keep him out four to six weeks.”

So, the Warriors may be caught between a rock and a hard place with their season on the brink, and an Andrew Wiggins trade might be their only lifeline at the NBA trade deadline.