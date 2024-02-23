The Golden State Warriors have had remarkable success with head coach Steve Kerr on the bench. While there are doubts that the Warriors are capable of making the NBA playoffs this season, there is little doubt that Kerr has been one of the best coaches over the last 10 years.
"[Joe Lacob] expects a [Steve Kerr contract extension] to get done very soon."
– @Baxter with @WillardAndDibs.
— 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 22, 2024
Kerr has been at the helm of the Warriors since the 2014-15 season, and the Warriors have won four NBA titles under his leadership. There have been questions about how much longer he will continue to coach the team since his contract is up for renewal. Warriors owner Joe Lacob had been fairly quiet on Kerr's contract status until recently, but it is expected that a new contract will be signed shortly.
Lacob recently spoke about several issues impacting the Warriors during the current season and the future. He said that he expects $73 million to come off the Golden State payroll this summer and that the team would find itself beneath the NBA's projected luxury tax line of $171 million.
He also said he expects the team to remain competitive and that Steve Kerr would remain with the team in his role as head coach.
As the second half of the season gets underway following the NBA All-Star Break, the Warriors find themselves with a 27-26 record as they prepare to host the Los Angeles Lakers. As a result, they are in 10th place in the Western Conference, a position that would put them in the last spot in the play-in tournament.
That's clearly a position that the Warriors are not used to, but they have nearly 30 games to turn their situation around.