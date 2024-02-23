Head coach Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors have turned things around a bit in recent weeks as the NBA season prepares to return from its annual All-Star break. The Warriors got on a hot streak leading into the festivities from Indianapolis, and Kerr has had to make some tough decisions in the process, including sending future Hall of Famer Klay Thompson to the bench in favor of rookie Brandin Podziemski.
Another large decision looms on the horizon for Kerr and his staff regarding how the team will opt to reintegrate point guard Chris Paul into the fray as he prepares to return from injury.
Recently, Kerr broke down what a challenge that will be to navigate.
“We're going to have a numbers crunch, literally every night,” said Kerr, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “We're going to have to decide who's closing each half, it'll probably be fluid based on how the game is going. But I think the only way it can work is if everybody buys in and everybody accepts the fact that every night could be a little different.”
In general, an abundance of talent would fall into the “good problem to have” category of NBA troubles. Kerr has dealt with that problem quite a bit, dating back to when the Warriors boasted a lineup featuring both Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.
In any case, having Paul's veteran leadership back in the mix will undoubtedly be a positive thing for Golden State overall.