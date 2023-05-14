A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

After watching the Golden State Warriors struggle all season long, and ultimately, bow down to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, it’s not at all surprising that some folks out there have been quick to call time on the Warriors dynasty. At this point, more than a few doubters are adamant that the Dubs have already won their last championship last season.

This isn’t the case for coach Steve Kerr. Speaking in the aftermath of their season-ending loss to the Lakers, the four-time NBA champion coach admitted that it’s way too early for him to make a sweeping declaration of what the future holds for Golden State’s Stephen Curry-led core. However, what Kerr is certain of is the fact that this group is far from done:

“I think it is probably too raw right now for me to think about,” Kerr said after Friday’s game, via ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. “The one thing I will say is that Draymond, Klay, Steph, our core guys, they’ve got plenty left to offer, there is still plenty in the tank there.

“I still feel like this team has championship potential. We didn’t get there this year, but it is not like this is the end of the road. The organization has some decisions to make, and we will eventually get to that point.”

Kerr brings up an excellent point about the Warriors facing a handful of crucial personnel decisions in the offseason. However, the general expectation is that they will return in 2023-24 with the same core. Steph Curry is still playing some of the best basketball of his career, and so long as the GOAT shooter is at the forefront, it would be foolish to count the Warriors out.