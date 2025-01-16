The Golden State Warriors are actively exploring the trade market ahead of the February 6 trade deadline, focusing on bolstering their frontcourt. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Warriors have expanded their list of potential targets, which now includes Nikola Vucevic, Jonas Valanciunas, Robert Williams, and John Collins.

The Warriors have been linked to Vucevic of the Chicago Bulls and Valanciunas of the Washington Wizards in recent weeks. Scotto’s report adds the Portland Trail Blazers’ Williams, Phoenix Suns’ Nurkic, and Utah Jazz’s Collins to their list of potential frontcourt reinforcements. However, Scotto also noted that the likelihood of the Warriors acquiring previously reported wing targets, such as Jimmy Butler and Cam Johnson, has decreased.

Nikola Vucevic, John Collins emerge as high-profile frontcourt trade targets for Warriors

Vucevic, the centerpiece of the Chicago Bulls’ frontcourt, is one of the most coveted players on the trade market. The two-time All-Star is having a stellar season, averaging 20.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while shooting career highs of 55.6% from the field and 42.2% from three. Despite his individual success, the Bulls are 18-23, sitting as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Several NBA executives believe acquiring Vucevic would require a first-round pick, given his strong performance this season. He is under contract for $20 million this year and is owed $21.4 million for the 2025-26 season, making him a valuable yet potentially costly acquisition.

The Utah Jazz’s John Collins has also emerged as a potential target. Despite the Jazz holding a 10-29 record, Collins is averaging 17.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 52.5% from the field and a career-high 43.8% from three.

Collins’ ability to stretch the floor and provide consistent scoring makes him an appealing option for Golden State. However, as Scotto notes, his $26.5 million salary this season and player option for the 2025-26 season make his trade value harder to gauge.

Jonas Valanciunas, Robert Williams present cost-effective options

NBA executives cited by Scotto expect Jonas Valanciunas and Robert Williams to command multiple second-round picks as more affordable alternatives.

Valanciunas, a veteran with the Washington Wizards, is averaging 11.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 55.8% from the field. However, his three-point shooting has declined to 21.7%, marking his lowest percentage since the 2018-19 season. The Wizards, at 6-32, hold the league's worst record, making Valanciunas a likely trade candidate. He is owed $10.4 million for the 2025-26 season, with a non-guaranteed $10 million salary in 2026-27.

Robert Williams of the Portland Trail Blazers is another intriguing candidate. Playing behind multiple centers on the 13-26 Blazers roster, Williams is averaging 6.6 points, five rebounds, 1.7 blocks, and one assist per game while shooting an efficient 71.7% from the field in just 16.5 minutes per game. However, his availability remains a significant concern, as he has played only 12 games this season. Over his seven-year career, Williams has surpassed 60 games in a season just once.

The Warriors’ trade deadline strategy

Despite their pursuit of upgrades, the Warriors have remained hesitant to part with key forwards like Andrew Wiggins or Jonathan Kuminga. According to league sources, Golden State has silenced rumors about dealing either player, even as they explore substantial moves.

NBA insider Brett Siegel suggests that the Warriors will leverage expiring contracts and their remaining second-round draft picks to acquire a frontcourt player. Stretch bigs who can extend the offense to the perimeter remain a priority for Golden State, with Nikola Vucevic reportedly at the top of their list. Other centers frequently mentioned in trade rumors include Chris Boucher and Day'Ron Sharpe. However, the Phoenix Suns acquired Nick Richards, one of the most talked-about targets, on Wednesday, further narrowing the Warriors’ potential options.

Valanciunas and Vucevic, two veteran big men, remain the most strongly linked to the Warriors. Their ability to address Golden State’s needs without mortgaging the future makes them compelling targets as the trade deadline approaches.

As the Warriors sit at 20-20, holding the 10th seed in the Western Conference, their playoff hopes hinge on their ability to solidify the roster. With just weeks until the trade deadline, Golden State’s front office faces the challenge of balancing immediate needs with the long-term vision for the franchise.