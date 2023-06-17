The Golden State Warriors have a lot of decisions to make heading into this offseason. They made some big front office news on Friday following the departure of former general manager Bob Myers. Mike Dunleavy Jr. will be tasked with trying to maximize this team's window and re-making a championship contender. In doing so, he'll have to make some choices on a few players already on the roster, most notably Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga. The Warriors will need to either trade both players or get them to buy into and fit with the current roster. Should the Warriors decide to trade either of them, there will be no shortage of interest teams as several have already reached out to test the market as per Marc J. Spears of ESPN.

It will be an interesting offseason for both Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga. A season ago, Poole played a major role in helping the Warriors win the 2022 NBA championship but had a bit of a regression this season. Kuminga has played sparingly over the course of two seasons and has largely been out of the rotation.

This past season, Poole averaged 20.4 points per game, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists with splits of 43 percent shooting from the field, 33.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Kuminga averaged 9.9 points per game, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists with splits of 52.5 percent shooting from the field, 37 percent shooting from the three-point line and 65.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Both players are capable of being contributors to a winning team but it's up to the Warriors to see where they fit.