Andrew Wiggins received a trade update as Golden State Warriors rumors continue to swirl ahead of the 2024 deadline.

Andrew Wiggins has emerged as a popular trade candidate. The Golden State Warriors are in the midst of an underwhelming 2023-24 season, and could look to move Wiggins ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

Golden State has reportedly not received an offer for Wiggins that has truly caught their interest yet. According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Warriors will not trade Wiggins unless the return would “substantially increase” their playoff chances.

And up to this point, Golden State apparently hasn't received that kind of offer since Wiggins is still a member of the Warriors. The team does not seem to mind keeping players like Wiggins on the roster for now.

Will Golden State be able to make a playoff run with their current roster? Well, they are currently in 12th place in the Western Conference. The Warriors certainly are not out of playoff contention, but it's difficult to consider them a championship contender. Perhaps they will sneak into the playoffs and catch fire at the right time.

Andrew Wiggins' 2023-24 season with Warriors

Wiggins, 28, has endured a down season. He's averaging 12.2 points per game on 43.7 percent field goal and 31.1 percent three-point shooting.

For his career, Wiggins is averaging just under 19 points per contest, so it's clear he has the potential to bounce back. A fresh start may be necessary for Wiggins.

At the moment, though, it appears that a trade may not come to fruition. Wiggins is going to have to find a way to perform well with the Warriors. Otherwise, it will be a long second half for both Wiggins and Golden State.