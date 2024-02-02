Golden State could be better off sticking with Andrew Wiggins.

The 2024 NBA trade deadline is just right around the corner and there is much speculation as to what the Golden State Warriors will do amid their disappointing season so far. Previous reports indicated that everyone not named Stephen Curry could be on the table for the Warriors, with struggling forward Andrew Wiggins identified as the “most likely” to be traded.

Wiggins is in the midst of his worst season yet and according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, this has prompted rival teams to give the Warriors lowball offers for the former All-Star.

[There] are a few teams that have talked with the Warriors about a trade surrounding Andrew Wiggins,” Siegel wrote. “Golden State feels like teams have been lowballing Wiggins' overall value due to his drop in production this season, which has led to a level of reluctance to actually deal the former All-Star.”

Despite the rumors, it is becoming increasingly likely that Wiggins will remain a Warrior when the clock strikes past 3 PM ET on February 8th. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently addressed the rumors and went about how the 6-foot-7 wing was instrumental in helping bring a title to Golden State in 2022. He added that he hopes the Canadian stays in The Bay Area.

Wiggins has been playing much better as of late, which could have dampened the Warriors' stance on parting ways with him ahead of the trade deadline. Over his last five outings, the former No. 1 overall pick has averaged 18.0 points and 4.8 rebounds on 61.1 percent field goal shooting, including 43.8 percent three-point shooting.