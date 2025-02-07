The Chicago Bulls had a clear asking price for Nikola Vucevic in trade discussions with the Golden State Warriors, according to NBA insider Brett Siegel.

Siegel reports that league sources indicated the Bulls sought a lightly protected first-round pick and an additional second-round pick in exchange for Vucevic. However, negotiations did not progress far enough to finalize a deal before the NBA trade deadline, leaving the veteran center in Chicago for the remainder of the season.

Vucevic, 34, has been a key piece for the Bulls this season, averaging 19.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting a career-high 54.6% from the field and 39.4% from three-point range across 51 games. His ability to space the floor and provide reliable scoring in the post made him a valuable trade target, but Chicago’s front office remained firm on its asking price.

With another year remaining on his contract worth $21.4 million for the 2025-26 season, Chicago was open to moving him but unwilling to accept a lesser offer. The Bulls' stance suggested that they viewed Vucevic as either a long-term piece or an asset worth significant draft capital if they were to part ways with him.

Warriors fall short in late Nikola Vucevic trade pursuit

The Warriors had already made a significant move before the deadline, completing a blockbuster trade on Wednesday to acquire Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat in a multiteam deal. Golden State sent Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson, and a top-10-protected 2025 first-round pick as part of the trade, securing Butler on a two-year, $111 million extension.

Despite making a major acquisition, Golden State attempted one last move on Thursday, making a final push for Nikola Vucevic in an effort to bolster its frontcourt depth. However, the Warriors were unable to meet Chicago’s trade demands, and discussions between the teams fizzled out before the deadline passed.

With no agreement reached, Vucevic remains with the Bulls, and Chicago will now evaluate its long-term plans for the veteran big man. Meanwhile, the Warriors will move forward with their retooled roster, hoping Butler’s addition provides the boost they need to climb the standings and secure a playoff spot.

According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Butler is likely to make his Warriors debut against the Bulls on Saturday night, adding further intrigue to the matchup between the two teams that nearly struck a deal before the deadline.