Are the Sixers out of the Zach LaVine sweepstakes?

A lot of teams are involved in the Zach LaVine sweepstakes before the NBA Trade Deadline. One big market franchise that has been skyrocketing in these conversations is the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers. They need a boost in their offensive unit. However, the Philadelphia 76ers look to be the least interested in getting the Chicago Bulls star. It might be because of how good Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey have been playing, but the Sixers don't plan to pursue him.

The Sixers are rumored to focus on something else that does not involve Zach LaVine. Marc Stein outlined that the Bulls star is not what the squad is currently looking for, “League sources say that Philadelphia, if it indeed makes an in-season trade with the assets received in the Halloween deal that sent James Harden to the LA Clippers, is still prioritizing a two-way player … as well as a move that does not limit its future optionality.”

This does hold some merit as another star would limit the growth of both Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. There are still no specific names floating around that have piqued the Sixers' interest. But, all of this could make a certain team on the West Coast very happy.

If these rumors are true, the Lakers are getting less competition for a star that they badly need. Gabe Vincent just got sidelined which meant that a position for a scorer with playmaking chops has opened up. Will the LeBron James-led team get a deal done before the NBA Trade Deadline?