The primary sticking point in trade negotiations between the Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat for star point guard Damian Lillard is that the Blazers aren't particularly fond of taking on Tyler Herro and his four-year, $130 million deal. The Blazers' hesitation to absorb Herro is understandable, since they already have Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons to fill the majority of backcourt minutes once they trade away their franchise star of 11 years.

Thus, it'll be interesting to monitor Herro's situation this offseason, especially when Lillard and his camp has remained adamant about only seeing the Heat as his preferred landing spot. If the Blazers decide to trade Lillard to the Heat, plenty of teams will be interested in taking Herro from their hands — adding to the return that Portland ultimately gets for their star point guard.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, teams have expressed their intention of surrendering a first-round pick — perhaps even more — so they could take Tyler Herro from the Blazers. With the Blazers inevitably going into rebuild mode in the event of a Damian Lillard trade, this should make accepting Herro as one of the main returns from the Heat a more enticing proposition.

Herro's stock isn't as high as it could have been given how well the Heat played in his absence during the 2023 NBA playoffs. But make no mistake about it, the 23-year old combo guard is a talented player, and would be a welcome addition for a team in need of an upgrade in the backcourt.

Tyler Herro, in 67 games last season, averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists. His production remained steady despite starting all games and playing more minutes, but it's hard to blame Herro too much for not taking a huge leap, as the Heat, for much of the 2022-23 regular season, were in disarray.

Even then, given how young he is, there remains the possibility that he blossoms into an All-Star caliber player in the right setting. A team such as the Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans, or San Antonio Spurs could certainly use a player of Herro's caliber, and those teams can certainly offer the Blazers an attractive package given their abundance of draft picks.