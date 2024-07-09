The Atlanta Hawks have been at the center of attention this offseason. After drafting French big man Zaccharie Risacher first overall and trading Dejounte Murray, the basketball world has been speculating when and if the franchise will deal star guard Trae Young next.

While rumors have been swirling around Young's name for months, Atlanta is now expected to keep him, via ClutchPoints' Brett Seigel.

“After trading Dejounte Murray, the Hawks are expected to keep Trae Young alongside new first overall pick Zaccharie Risacher,” Seigel wrote. “Atlanta has not held extensive trade talks with any team involving Young this offseason due to the organization's belief in their All-Star point guard.”

The Hawks have plenty of reasons to believe in the three-time All-Star, as he's coming off of yet another standout campaign. Young averaged 25.7 points per game on 43% shooting, with 10.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds across 54 contests last season.

The 25-year-old will also be a good example for Rissacher and second-year forward Jalen Johnson. However, why is the team suddenly pulling back its trade interest after a full offseason of rumors about him?

The Hawks may not like Young's trade market

With other NBA stars such as Murray, Paul George, and Klay Thompson already moving teams this offseason, Young may be the odd man out. While some analysts floated the idea of him teaming up with Victor Wenbanyama in San Antonio, the Spurs appear content with keeping their draft assets.

Young's subpar defense may also be a part of the equation, via CBS Sports' Brad Botkin.

“And if arguably the best offensive player in the world [Luka Doncic] can still become too defensively detrimental to win a championship, is it any wonder that nobody is trying to trade for Trae Young?” Botkin said. “Because all reporting would seem to indicate the Hawks would be happy to move him. You can stack up all kinds of numbers, but in the end the market will determine the numbers that matter most.”

Young has a career defensive rating of 118.0, which is much less than ideal. Rudy Gobert, for example, led the league with a 104.4 rating this past season.

With perimeter playmakers around the league being the best they've ever been, being a defensive liability can sink a player's value, even when they have Young's scoring and passing prowess.

Regardless, keeping the Oklahoma alum for another year is hardly a tragedy. Young still has two more years left on his deal before his player option in the summer of 2026, so Atlanta has until then to either become a contender or trade him for a haul of picks.