James Harden has said that his relationship with Daryl Morey has been irreparable for the longest time. This means that a departure from the Joel Embiid-led Philadelphia 76ers can come at any time. But, the only drawback from this deal pushing through would be the trade partners that the Sixers have in mind. Trent Redden and the Los Angeles Clippers front office still have a lot of faith in Terence Mann. This could all be the reason why trade talks stall even after the NBA Preseason ends.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports outlined that Trent Redden is still unwilling to trade Terence Mann to the Sixers. Daryl Morey has been pursuing the young gun from the Clippers. But, with the lack of a deal, James Harden may have to stay with Joel Embiid for the foreseeable future.

The Sixers may also settle for more draft capital to get a deal done before the NBA Preseason ends. But, Los Angeles has also been unenthusiastic in giving Philadelphia their asking price. Different trade packages have fallen through because of the way the Clippers bargain.

Even before Harden requested a trade to the Kawhi Leonard-led squad, the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards were prime trade partners. The deal surrounding Malcolm Brogdon fell through because of the Clippers' lack of trust in the point guard's ability to recover. This trade with the Sixers could be dealing with the same fate if the right assets are not given up. Will it finally push through before the 82 games start?