The Philadelphia 76ers' preseason marches on with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets up next. The Sixers will head back to the site of a testy playoff series as they look to get warmed up for the 2023-24 season. But with their two biggest stars yet to take the court, the question must be asked: Are Joel Embiid and James Harden playing vs. the Nets?

Are Sixers' Joel Embiid and James Harden playing in preseason vs. Nets?

After missing the first pair of preseason games, Embiid should be a go for this one. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said to reporters on Sunday that he expects the big man to play and spoke highly of the shape he is in at a previous practice.

The chance that Harden makes his preseason debut, meanwhile, is not as good. He told reporters this past Friday that he is still ramping up for the season and is aiming to make his preseason debut in the Sixers' final preseason game, a Friday night matchup at home against the Atlanta Hawks. Nurse confirmed to reporters that that is still Philly's plan.

Sixers wing Furkan Korkmaz is dealing with a leg strain and is unlikely to play tonight. The Nets are dealing with numerous injuries and will likely be without Cam Johnson, who is dealing with a hamstring issue. While he has made progress, Brooklyn seems likely to err on the side of caution and keep him out. The statuses of Nic Claxton, Day'Ron Sharpe and Lonnie Walker IV are unknown and Dennis Smith Jr. will not play after injuring his ankle last week.

The question of whether Joel Embiid is playing tonight vs. the Nets appears to be a yes, though the question of whether James Harden is playing tonight appears to be a no. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST.