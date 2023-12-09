The New York Knicks are losing hope in a potential Joel Embiid trade amid the Sixers' fantastic start to the season.

It's no secret the New York Knicks want to either sign or trade for a big-name star to help them go from fringe contender to legitimate title contender. And for the last couple of years, they've been linked to Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid as his squad fail to reach the Promised Land.

However, it appears the Knicks are giving up hope to land the reigning MVP as the Sixers continue to thrive with their star duo of Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Via Fred Katz of The Athletic:

“The Knicks have made it clear to other teams that they want a star, league sources said, but they also don’t expect one to become available in the middle of the season. The hope for Joel Embiid has lessened as the Philadelphia 76ers continue to win after trading James Harden to the LA Clippers.”

The Sixers are better after trading James Harden to Los Angeles thanks to Maxey's breakout campaign, where he's averaging 26.9 PPG. Embiid meanwhile is putting up 33.1 points per night and looks very capable of winning another MVP. Philly is 14-7 at the moment.

The Knicks clearly need another star to pair with Jalen Brunson but as Katz pointed out, the organization understands that no one is going to become available in the middle of the season. Also, Embiid isn't a UFA until 2027 and there's zero chance Philly is going to trade their franchise cornerstone.

Zach LaVine, who is reportedly on the trade market, isn't of interest to the Knicks at this point, so it feels unlikely they make any moves before the 2023-24 campaign is done.