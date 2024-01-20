The latest surrounding the Lakers ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.

With the Los Angeles Lakers having sputtered through the first half of the season so far, many fans have been calling for a possible trade or two. With the NBA Trade Deadline approaching, the Lakers have been talked about in quite a few trade rumors. January 15 was a big day in terms of trades in that players who were re-signed in the offseason became eligible to be traded. That would include players such as Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura who have seen their names in trade rumors. But due to the Lakers fluctuating lineup, they've only now settled on a consistent rotation and aren't so keen to rush any potential trade as per Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Amick reports that, “barring an unforeseen development, the Lakers plan to remain patient and use the next two weeks or so to continue that evaluation process before making a trade, according to team sources. Waiting may also drive down some of the asking prices for certain targets, as teams tend to overvalue their own players weeks out from the deadline.”

The Lakers are currently 21-21 and in 1oth place in the Western Conference standings. They have won two games in a row though and three of their last five. The NBA Trade Deadline is Feb.8 giving the team a little bit of a window to see what a consistent lineup can do.

Last season the Lakers made a big shakeup at the NBA Trade Deadline by bringing in Rui Hachimura, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. The trades helped the Lakers finish the season strong and make a run to the Western Conference Finals.